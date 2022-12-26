WWE Royal Rumble 2023 on Track to Be a Sellout

WWE is set to hold the 2023 Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28th, and it appears that a sold-out crowd will attend the event.

According to WrestleTix, the premium live event has sold 33,766 tickets out of a total of 36,132 tickets, with 2,366 remaining. As a result, with more than a month to go, the event is nearly sold out.

The top matches for the WWE Royal Rumble, including a Hell in a Cell match and the return of a fan-favorite persona, have been internally planned, according to reports. Details and possible spoilers for the event’s card are available by clicking here.

The Royal Rumble event broke the company’s record for the largest gate in the event’s 36-year history in November.