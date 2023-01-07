WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Main Event Announced

You can officially pencil in the championship main event for the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

It was announced during the first WWE Friday Night SmackDown show of the New Year this week at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. that Roman Reigns will be putting his title on-the-line at the first WWE special premium live event of 2023.

At the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view, it will be “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns putting his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on-the-line in a one-on-one showdown with Kevin Owens.

Make sure to join us here in three weeks at PWMania.com for live WWE Royal Rumble 2023 results coverage, including the Reigns-Owens title tilt.