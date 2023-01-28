WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Order Revealed

The match order for the first WWE premium live event of the New Year has been revealed.

Fightful Select is reporting the following match order for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 MATCH ORDER

* Men’s Royal Rumble matchup will open the show.* Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight is second.* Bianca Belair defending the Raw Women’s Title against Alexa Bliss is third.* Women’s Royal Rumble is fourth.* Musical performance by HARDY* Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal title will headline.

