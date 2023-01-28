WWE Royal Rumble Expected to Set Another New Record

WWE’s Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, is set to set yet another record.

The first record previously broken by the show was for the largest gate in the event’s 36-year history. It has surpassed a $7 million gate, which is more than the previous record set in 2017, when WWE held the Royal Rumble at the venue for the first time.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the show would be the most-watched PPV by Americans in Royal Rumble history due to an increase in Peacock subscribers, which reached 20 million at the end of 2022.

According to Meltzer, it will “beat either day of last year’s WrestleMania, which are the two record holders for most Americans watching a WWE PPV show in history.”

Meltzer also stated that the live gate is the largest in history for any non-WrestleMania event in the United States.

WWE was hoping for $8 million because it would match, if not exceed, Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom last September for the largest non-WrestleMania live gate in pro wrestling history.

At the moment, it appears that the Royal Rumble will be the 11th or 12th largest live gate for a pro wrestling show in the industry’s history, depending on whether it can surpass the number set by Clash at the Castle.