WWE Royal Rumble Pre-Show Video, WWE Announces Opening Match

Below is the WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show video for tonight. WWE has not announced any Kickoff matches as of this writing, but you can click here to keep up with our live Rumble coverage throughout the night. The Kickoff panel features Kayla Braxton, Peter Rosenberg, Kevin Patrick and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler.

It was announced during the Kickoff pre-show that tonight’s Royal Rumble event will open with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defending against Bobby Lashley.

