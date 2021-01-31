WWE Royal Rumble Preview For Tonight

Join us tonight here on PWMania for live WWE Royal Rumble PPV coverage, starting with the Pre-Show at 6 PM Eastern Time.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s Rumble PPV-

WWE Championship – Drew McIntyre (C) vs. Goldberg

Last Man Standing for the WWE Universal Championship – Roman Reigns (C) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship – Charlotte and Asuka (C) vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

SmackDown Women’s Championship – Sasha Banks (C) vs. Carmella

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Randy Orton at #1, WWE Hall of Famer Edge at #2, Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Sheamus, John Morrison, Elias, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, King Baron Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, 8 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Natalya at #30, Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina Snuka, 17 Superstars TBA