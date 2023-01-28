WWE Royal Rumble Results – January 28, 2023

WWE’s second biggest annual event has arrived.

WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas featuring a jam-packed line-up of WWE action. Things start off with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c and leads into the main show at 8/7c.

On tap for tonight’s show is the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, as well as Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal title, Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in the first-ever Pitch Black match, as well as Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s title.

Featured below are complete WWE Royal Rumble results from Saturday, January 28, 2023.

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE RESULTS (1/28/2023)

The official pre-show for tonight’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view is underway, as the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Kickoff Show is now off-and-running from San Antonio, TX.

We see the usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together” signature narrated by John Cena and then we shoot outside of The Alamodome in San Antonio where Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the Kickoff Show.

Pre-Show Panelists

The panel for tonight’s Royal Rumble pre-show features Kayla Braxton, Jerry Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The fans chant “Kayla! Kayla!” as she begins the introductions of the co-panelists.

After the introductions, the gang begins running down the advertised lineup for tonight’s special event. When they get to the Royal Rumble matches, they send us to the Royal Rumble “By The Numbers” video package.

When we return, the panelists talk about tonight being only the sixth women’s Royal Rumble match in WWE history. They debate among themselves who should win and as they do, the fans chant “Rhea! Rhea!” in the background.

Things are sent into some more video footage, this time from earlier today that shows Lacey Evans and Zelina Vega drawing their entry numbers for tonight’s women’s Royal Rumble match. We return to the panelists, who give their predictions for the match.

Cricket Fan Zone With Matt Camp

Kayla Braxton sends things over to Matt Camp, who is in the Cricket Fan Zone. He takes us around and shows us some of the special memorabilia set up in the area. From there, we head to a quick commercial time out.

When we return from the break, we see a quick WWE Draft Kings promotional ad and then we are sent into video highlights of Roman Reigns on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on NBC. He mentions his match at Royal Rumble against Kevin Owens and Fallon shows off him having multiple title belts.

Roman Reigns Lays Out The Bloodline Game Plan For Tonight

Now we return to the pre-show panel where Kayla Braxton plugs “The Tribal Chief” on TikTok, telling fans to go follow him. We then check out footage from last night’s Friday Night SmackDown of the finish to the Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa main event match.

After that, we return live backstage and see a shot inside a locker room where the camera slowly pans around, first showing Paul Heyman, then Solo Sikoa, then The Usos, followed by Sami Zayn and finally, Roman Reigns.

“The Tribal Chief” talks about how he can’t wrap his mind around this. He says he gives an order and they follow it and that’s why The Bloodline are where they are today. He mentions having given one instruction for the weekend and asks Sami Zayn to explain why things didn’t go the way he ordered.

Before Zayn can speak up, Jey Uso speaks up and takes the blame. He says it was his fault because Adam Pearce kicked them out. He says they were on the field and he called an audible on the play. He says he called Zayn and he was there for the family. Reigns repeats it and Jey says yes, he was there and on-time.

Reigns then asks, “Why are we even talking about last night?” He says, “Let’s worry about tonight. It’s fight night!” He then lays out the game plan, telling The Usos to keep themselves in the back.

He looks at Sami Zayn and tells him, “You’re with me all night, understand? On my hip, all night.” He tells The Usos to again stay in the back. “Because tonight is Sami’s night.” Zayn looks excited and the segment ends.

After this, we head to another quick commercial break. From there, we send things to a video package looking at the first-ever Pitch Black match tonight pitting Bray Wyatt one-on-one against LA Knight. After the video package, we return to the panelists, who give their thoughts on the showdown later tonight.

WWE This Is Awesome Host Greg Miller & JBL

Kayla Braxton sends us over to the WWE This is Awesome host Greg Miller. He mentions that anything can happen at the Royal Rumble. As he does, up walks JBL. He mentions that JBL has told him he sucks, his alma mater sucks, and speculates that JBL is here to apologize. JBL banters and mocks Miller a bit.

JBL teases giving Miller a surprise and says he can tell they’re gonna be good friends. He then gets a pie and shoves it in Miller’s face, before walking off and telling him to have a good day. Miller concludes, “This wasn’t awesome.” We mercifully head to another break.

As we settle back in from the break, we head into a video package looking at the events leading up to tonight’s Raw Women’s Championship showdown between “The EST of WWE” Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss.

From there, we are sent back to Matt Camp outside of The Alamodome. There are a ton of rabid fans behind him, and Camp takes some time to ask some of them for their predictions on the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.

Now we are sent into another commercial break. This time when we return, the panelists begin talking about Cody Rhodes returning in the men’s Royal Rumble match tonight. We are then sent into the “Cody Rhodes road to recovery” video packages.

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Joins The Panel

When we return from the Cody Rhodes package, we see Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias with his replica WWE title belt joining the panelists at the pre-show desk. They talk to him about his fandom of WWE and talk to him about tonight’s Royal Rumble and WrestleMania in Hollywood.

The gang has some fun with “Fluffy” and then we are shown Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar and Drew McIntyre reacting to their entry numbers for tonight’s Royal Rumble match. They give their predictions for the men’s Royal Rumble match and then thank “Fluffy” for stopping by and then we head to another commercial break.

Kevin Owens Is A Sami Zayn-Lover

We return from the commercial break to the panelists talking about the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship showdown tonight between “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns and “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens.

On that note, we shoot to an “earlier today” video that shows Kevin Owens arriving to the building at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The panelists point out that Owens is wearing a “Sami Zayn-lover” t-shirt.

From there, the panelists send us into the elaborate video package explaining the back-story with Kevin Owens and The Bloodline, which culminates tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble with Roman Reigns defending his title in a one-on-one match against Owens.

After that, we return to the pre-show panel where the panelists give their final thoughts on the title showdown and they all unanimously predict Roman Reigns will retain his championship in the match. The Kickoff Show then wraps up on that note.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Pay-Per-View

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” signature narrated by John Cena plays again and then we shoot into the official cold open video package for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view main show.

Now we shoot live inside The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. where the Royal Rumble theme song plays and Michael Cole welcomes us to the show as the camera pans the over 50,000+ fans in attendance.

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

We shoot down to ringside where we see Michael Cole and Corey Graves seated together at the commentary table. The two mention some of the action scheduled for tonight and then we head to the ring for our opening contest.

The theme for Pat McAfee plays and out he comes in his suit coat. The crowd goes nuts. Michael Cole plays the surprised reaction while Corey Graves scolds him for not telling him about this.

From there, the ring announcer formally introduces him and the crowd goes nuts. McAfee heads inside the ring and poses on the middle rope in the corner. Graves says he’d rather get a root canal than work with McAfee. McAfee heads down and joins the duo on commentary.

McAfee nearly injures himself as he goes to stand on his chair at the commentary table and play to the crowd. The bell sounds again and the ring announcer formally introduces the opening contest as the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

The Imperium theme hits and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther as the number one entrant in his first-ever Royal Rumble match appearance. After he settles in the ring, his music dies down and then the theme for the second entrant hits and out comes “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus as the number two entrant.

Michael Cole wishes number two entrant and the 2016 Royal Rumble match winner Sheamus a happy birthday as he heads to the ring to kick off the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match with the I-C champ Gunther. The bell sounds again and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

As Sheamus works over Gunther in the corner of the ring, the countdown clock appears and when it winds down, The Miz emerges as the number three entrant. He heads to the ring for his 14th appearance in a Royal Rumble match.

Miz avoids getting in the ring to the point that Sheamus eventually slides under the bottom rope and chases him around the ring until he slides in himself and runs into a big chop from Gunther. As Miz and Gunther work over Sheamus in an attempt to eliminate him, The New Day theme hits and Kofi Kingston comes out as the fourth Royal Rumble entrant.

Sheamus nearly eliminates Kingston at one point, but The New Day member rolls under the bottom rope to remain in the match. All four men are duking it out in the ring with no eliminations thus far. The fans break out in a loud “Let’s go Kofi!” chant and then the countdown clock appears again. After the clock expires, out comes Johnny Gargano as the number five entrant.

We see The Miz try to eliminate Gargano as soon as Johnny Wrestling enters the ring, however Gargano hangs onto the ropes and as Miz is celebrating thinking he did eliminate him, Gargano runs up behind him and starts working him over. He then hands him over to Sheamus, who hits his ten beats to the bowery spot as the fans count along with each shot that lands.

After this, we see a Brogue Kick from Sheamus eliminate The Miz. They should have Sheamus do the ten beats to the bowery spot as soon as the next ten-second countdown clock appears and see which direction the fans count, up to ten or down to one.

Anyways, The New Day theme hits again and Xavier Woods comes out as the number six entrant in the bout. As Kofi and Xavier are the last two standing, with the rest down in the corners of the ring, we see Kofi spin Xavier upside down and play the drums on his booty. “You’re right, I have missed this,” Pat McAfee fires out on commentary. Nice.

The countdown clock appears again and out as the seventh entrant is Karrion Kross. He dominates for a bit and then the countdown clock appears and out as entrant number eight is Chad Gable.

As Gable and Xavier break out in an amateur style wrestling match after a “shoosh-off” we see Sheamus trying to eliminate Gunther on the opposite side of the ring. The countdown clock appears again and coming in for the entry number nine spot is Drew McIntyre.

While the commentators try and tell Pat McAfee the team name for Sheamus and Drew McIntyre without getting in any copyright issues, we see McIntyre eliminate Kross from the match by knocking him over the top-rope. McIntyre and Gunther stare each other down and begin trading chops, punches and kicks.

McIntyre hits a big Future Shock DDT and then the countdown clock appears. Coming in for the number ten spot is Santos Escobar. The countdown clock appears again and when it wraps up, out at number eleven is Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits. Woods is nearly eliminated but both of his feet don’t touch the floor so he’s still in it.

Moments later, Woods is thrown over and nearly eliminated again, but again his feet don’t touch the floor. Seconds later, Gunther does eliminate Woods. Kofi Kingston jumps on Gunther right afterwards and tries eliminating him, but is stopped by Santos Escobar. Seconds later, Gunther eliminates Kofi Kingston, but one of his feet are still on the chair, which Michael Cole informs us.

The countdown clock appears again and when it expires, Brock Lesnar’s theme hits and out comes “The Beast Incarnate” to make us forget about the Kofi spot so he can do something cool to re-enter the match later. The crowd and Pat McAfee equally go totally nuts as Lesnar heads to the ring. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are standing together and smiling waiting for him to get into the ring.

Lesnar immediately eliminates Santos Escobar, Angelo Dawkins and Chad Gable after taking many others to “Suplex City” in the ring. Lesnar and Gunther square off and the crowd goes absolutely ballistic just at the two of them staring each other down. The countdown clock appears and when it counts down, out comes “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley.

As soon as Lashley hits the ring, he blasts Lesnar with a huge Spear. As Lashley works over some others in the match, Lesnar recovers and scoops Lashley up. Lashley slides out the back door and immediately knocks Lesnar over the top and out to the floor, eliminating him. Lashley throws his hands up in the air in victory as Lesnar looks in complete disbelief from the floor as the crowd goes nuts. Lesnar tears the top of the commentary table off and launches it into the ring.

The countdown clock appears again and this time when it expires, coming in at number fourteen is “The Modern Day Wrestling God” Baron Corbin. Meanwhile,. we see Lesnar still tearing apart the ringside set, throwing the steel steps and clotheslining the hell out of Corbin as soon as he makes his way to the ring. He then hits him with an F5 on the floor.

Lesnar’s rampage continues as he grabs a referee by the throat and throws him over the barricade. Michael Cole runs away from the commentary desk. We see the action in the ring again just as the ten second countdown clock appears again. When it expires, we hear “BURN IT DOWN!” and out comes Seth Rollins as fire and pyro explodes, the crowd goes bonkers and then starts singing along with his theme.

Rollins comes down to the ringside area and rolls a lifeless Corbin into the ring. He follows in behind him and throws him right over the top-rope to eliminate him. The fans pop and then start singing along with his theme acapella. The countdown clock hits again and when it expires, Otis makes his way out.

The countdown clock appears again and when it expires this time, out at number 17 is Rey Mysterio. He never comes out, though. Meanwhile, Lashley is eliminated by Rollins to the surprise of the commentators. Otis does the catapillar elbow drop on Gunther for some cool crowd interaction. The countdown again wraps up and out at number 18 is Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio comes out wearing Rey Mysterio’s mask. Dominik takes the mask off and rips it up as he heads to the ring. Otis is eliminated by Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. The commentators have their usual “hardened criminal” fun as Dominik dances around at ringside, hesitant to enter the ring and get involved in the match.

We see McIntyre nearly eliminating Johnny Gargano, but Gargano hangs on and slides back through the ropes to remain in the match. Dominik finally does enter the ring and is immediately shown begging off as Sheamus confronts him. The countdown clock appears again and out at number 19 is Elias. Pat McAfee pops huge for him, but is the only one, which Michael Cole points out. McAfee mentions growing up with his family.

As soon as Elias enters the ring he breaks his guitar over the back of Gunther. Sheamus hits him with a Brogue Kick and eliminates him in 37 seconds. Ouch. The countdown clock appears again and when it expires, out at number 20 is Finn Balor.

Dominik tries eliminating Gargano, but Gargano hangs on. Finn Balor ends up coming over and providing the assist and collectively, the two are able to eliminate Gargano. The countdown clock appears again and when it expires, out at 21 is none other than WWE Hall of Fame legend Booker T.

“CAN YOU DIG IT, SUCKA?!” plays and out to an enormous pop from his home state fans in Texas is none other than Booker T. Michael Cole recalls being eliminated in his only Royal Rumble appearance in the past by Booker T. He comes in and hits a Book End and then plays to the crowd and does a huge Spinaroonie spot that gets the crowd going bonkers. He stands up and is immediately eliminated by Gunther.

The countdown clock appears again and out at number 22 comes Damian Priest. All three male members of The Judgment Day are now in this match. They gang up on people in the match for a minute and then out at number 23 comes Montez Ford of The Street Profits.