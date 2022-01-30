LIVE WWE ROYAL RUMBLE RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Royal Rumble Results – January 29, 2022

– The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg, Kevin Patrick and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler. They hype tonight’s show and reveal that the WWE Title match will open the show. We get a “By The Numbers” video for The Rumble. Back from a break and Sonya Deville joins the panel. She talks about what happened on SmackDown with Naomi and referee Dan Engler, and how she will be in action for tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match. We take another break and get a video package for The It Couple vs. The Grit Couple. The panel discusses the match now.

We get a video looking at AJ Styles’ WWE debut in the Royal Rumble. A new backstage promo airs with AJ talking about how he wants to secure his first Rumble win tonight. We see MVP and Bobby Lashley arriving backstage as the Kickoff panel sends us to another break. We come back and Kayla sends us to a preview for the new Broken Skull Sessions episode with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin talking to RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. We get a video package for tonight’s WWE Universal Title match and now the panel discusses the bout. We see the RAW split-screen interview with Doudrop and Lynch now. Deville returns to the panel for a discussion on the match. We take another break and come back to footage from the Cricket Wireless 5G Fan Zone with fans giving their picks for the Women’s Royal Rumble.

A video airs showing footage from Bad Bunny’s 2021 WWE run. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest is backstage with a promo now. He sends a warning to the other Rumble competitors and tells them, “Do. Not. Wake. Him. Up.” We go back to the panel and they discuss the Men’s Royal Rumble Match now. Lawler believes Omos has a good chance at winning tonight. Booker picks WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to win the match but he hasn’t been announced, so could that be a spoiler? Patrick goes with Randy Orton. Lawler jokes that he wants to change his pick to Johnny Knoxville, who was wearing a crown backstage. Kayla shows us a brief clip of Knoxville on The Jimmy Kimmel Show this week. We get a video showing WWE Hall of Famer Edge and his recent Rumble win but the package is abruptly interrupted by a commercial break. Back from the break and we get more Cricket Wireless Fan Zone footage with fans giving their picks for the Men’s Rumble. We get a good video package for Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar and a brief discussion by the panel. That’s it for the Royal Rumble Kickoff as Kayla signs off while fans in the arena cheer.

– The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event opens up with a video package. We’re live from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee and the crowd is ready to go.

WWE Universal Title Match: Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns

We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a pop. This appears to be a change of plans because it was said earlier that the WWE Title match would be the opener. Reigns gets the pyro and heads to the ring as the mixed reactions get louder. Reigns poses in the ring as the fireworks explode over the ring. The Shield’s music hits next and shocks everyone. Reigns hears this and he’s not happy about the mind games. Seth Rollins now appears up in the crowd, making his entrance like they did as The Shield. Rollins is even dressed like he was in The Shield. Reigns seethes in the ring as Rollins comes through the crowd. Rollins laughs as he enters the ring and faces off with Reigns. We get formal ring introductions from Samantha Irvin.

Reigns tries to intimidate Rollins during the intros and it seems like Rollins got more cheers. The bell rings and they size each other up. Cole reminds us SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are banned from ringside. Rollins taunts Reigns and Reigns charges but Rollins ducks and goes behind. Reigns escapes. They go at it and Rollins nails right hands to the face. Reigns launches Rollins into the corner and unloads with big forearms. Rollins quickly turns it right back around and beats Reigns down, then stomps away. Rollins goes on and hits a Slingblade.

Rollins sends Reigns over the top rope and into the barrier. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, sending Reigns back into the barrier. Rollins returns to the ring, plays to the crowd for a pop, and nails another big suicide dive. Rollins keeps control and rolls Reigns back in. Rollins laughs while waiting on the apron for Reigns to get up. Rollins springboards in with the flying knee but Reigns knocks him out of the air with a big right hand.

Reigns with a Drive-By now. Reigns runs around and leaps off the steel ring steps but Rollins boots him in the gut in mid-air. Rollins then catches Reigns with a big Shield Bomb through the announce table, or just a regular powerbomb. Fans go wild and Rollins brings Reigns back into the ring. Rollins nails a top rope Frogsplash but Reigns kicks out just in time.

Rollins wastes some time after climbing back up in the corner. He goes for the corkscrew but Reigns ducks it. Reigns goes for a Spear but Rollins kicks him. Rollins keeps fighting and hits Reigns in the back of the neck. Rollins follows up with a Buckle Bomb and then hits the Stomp for a huge pop. Reigns kicks out just in time and Rollins can’t believe it. Fans are also in shock.

Rollins laughs as he waits for Reigns to recover. Rollins goes for a Stomp but Reigns turns him inside out with a big clothesline. They’re both down trying to recover but Reigns snaps a bit and scurries over while down, mounts Rollins and unloads with strikes as the referee warns him. Reigns powers Rollins up and slams him with a big powerbomb in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Reigns talks some trash while getting back to his feet. He stops and unloads with forearms because Rollins laughs at him. Rollins blocks a shot and pulls Reigns into an armbar in the middle of the ring. Reigns powers up and slams Rollins with a big powerbomb.

Rollins charges but Reigns side-steps and sends him into the ring post. Reigns follows Rollins to the floor and launches him into the barrier, sending him over into the timekeeper’s area. Reigns sends Rollins into the steel ring steps now and keeps control. Reigns brings it back in and stands tall so the crowd can acknowledge him but most boo. Reigns levels Rollins with a Superman Punch but he still kicks out at 2. Rollins rolls outside for a breather. Reigns runs and delivers another Spear on the floor. Reigns brings it back into the ring and gets the crowd riled up with mostly boos. Reigns calls for the Spear and runs but Rollins turns it into a Pedigree. Rollins is slow to make the cover but Reigns kicks out right before the 3 count.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Rollins readies in the corner and gets the “Burn it down!” chants going as he stomps. Reigns side-steps the Stomp and they trade shots in the middle of the ring. Rollins with elbows and kicks to the head as he unloads. Reigns powers out and rocks Rollins. They run the ropes and Reigns hits a big Spear. Rollins starts laughing while down on his back. Reigns is up to his knees first. Rollins offers his fist for a Shield-style fist bump, saying they will always be brothers. Reigns paces now as Rollins keeps laughing and ranting about The Shield, still down on the mat.

Reigns snaps a bit and grabs Rollins, then drops him hard into the Guillotine submission. Reigns tightens the hold as Rollins tries to break free and get to the ropes. Reigns tightens it even more but Rollins fades and his arm drops before he can touch the bottom rope. Referee Charles Robinson checks the arm but Rollins grabs the bottom rope. Reigns keeps the hold locked as the referee counts to 5. Reigns will not let go and the referee calls the match while Rollins is holding the rope. Fans boo.

Winner by DQ: Seth Rollins

– After the bell, the referee yells at Reigns to break the hold but Reigns rants about Rollins deserving this and forcing him to do this. Reigns finally breaks the hold and gets back to his feet. Rollins is still down and fans are not happy. Fans chant “Roman sucks!” now as The Tribal Chief looks out at the crowd. Rollins is still down. Reigns slowly exits the ring and walks over to a steel chair. He grabs it while Rollins is finally up to his knees but still dazed. Reigns brings the chair back in and stalks Rollins, who is barely holding himself up by the ropes. Reigns delivers a big chair shot to the back as soon as Rollins stands up. Reigns unloads on Rollins with chair shots while he’s down now. Reigns tosses the chair and the boos get louder as he stares down at Rollins now. Reigns goes to exit the ring while the referee holds the Universal Title belt for him but Reigns changes his mind. He brings another chair in and talks some trash before unloading with more chair shots to Rollins back and arms while he rolls around in pain. The loud boos continue as Reigns stops and raises his one finger high in the air. Reigns tosses the chair and makes his exit, grabbing the Universal Title belt and walking up the ramp while fans talk trash to him. Reigns is also talking to himself while he marches up the ramp. Rollins is still down on the mat as Reigns walks through the entrance-way to the backstage area. Rollins sits up to his knees and that ends the segment.

