WWE Royal Rumble Spots To Be Announced On “Backstage”

There will be big Royal Rumble Match reveals during Saturday’s special edition of WWE Backstage on FS1.

FOX has announced that the #30 entrant for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match will be revealed during Saturday’s show. The #1 and #2 entrants for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match will also be announced.

As noted, WWE Backstage on FS1 will return this Saturday night at 8pm ET, for one night only as a Royal Rumble preview. A replay will air later that night at midnight, and another replay will air at 5pm ET on Royal Rumble Sunday, as a lead-in to the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show. The show will be hosted by Renee Paquette (Renee Young), Paige, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.