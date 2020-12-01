WWE Royal Rumble Updates: Possible Date, Update On Fans

The WWE Royal Rumble PPV is currently scheduled for Sunday 1/31, according to WrestleVotes. They reported the following update on if fans will be allowed at Tropicana Field for the PPV:

“Internally, WWE is said to want a decision on whether fans are permitted for the Royal Rumble by January 7th w/ a possible announcement of sorts coming that weekend. Source states odds are 50/50 right now. Important month ahead.”

WWE will begin airing from Tropicana Field with the SmackDown episode on 12/11.