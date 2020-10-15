WWE Said To Be Using Stock Footage For Virtual Crowd On NXT

Twitter user @jessithebuckeye noted that stock footage of her was used in during this week’s edition of WWE NXT. Jessi stated that she was actually watching AEW Dynamite and posted a video of herself in a different outfit from what was seen in the virtual crowd footage. Jessi can be seen next to Fandango in the clip below:

Y’all I have zero problem with it. I’m actually flattered they thought my footage was good enough to use twice.

I’m not outraged, either. When you agree to enter the Thunderdome you agree to the terms and conditions. I’m sure this was in there in the famed wall of text.

— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) October 15, 2020