WWE Said To Be Using Stock Footage For Virtual Crowd On NXT

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Twitter user @jessithebuckeye noted that stock footage of her was used in during this week’s edition of WWE NXT. Jessi stated that she was actually watching AEW Dynamite and posted a video of herself in a different outfit from what was seen in the virtual crowd footage. Jessi can be seen next to Fandango in the clip below:


