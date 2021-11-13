WWE Said To Have ‘High Hopes’ For NXT 2.0 Team

Prior to the November 12th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown, NXT 2.0’s Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams competed in a dark match against The Viking Raiders. This was the first time that Hayes (who is the current North American champion) and Williams competed in a main roster dark match.

Jon Alba noted the following regarding the team of Hayes and Williams:

“In talking to some people in WWE last night, there are high hopes for the combo of Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. The two worked a dark match last night on Smackdown. Very favorable opinions from those I spoke with, several saying they looked like “stars.”

As I’ve said in the past here, Carmelo Hayes has had a lot of support from higher-ups in NXT, especially coming out of the Adam Cole match. I talked about it a couple of weeks ago and stand by it, I think a spring season call-up and push is very possible.”