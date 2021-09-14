WWE Said To Have Turned Down Pitch For All-Female Brand

During an interview with SportsLine One On One, former WWE star Mickie James talked about an idea that she had pitched to the company:

“I had very important conversations with very important people. I said, ‘Hey, let’s do an all-women’s brand. We do 205 Live and all these other things. We need content for The Network. We have an immense amount of talent, talent that isn’t necessarily getting used on television right now. This could be a wonderful place for them to grow.’”

“It was met with a lot of resistance and maybe not understanding of why I was fighting so hard. I wasn’t just fighting for me and I wasn’t the only one who posed this question or went to the well. When I realized that this was the fight that I was hanging my hat on, it was unfortunate that it didn’t happen the way I wanted to in that moment.”