WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Kingston, ON 8/20/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night Main Event live event at the Leon’s Center in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.
Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Dakota Kai and Bayley (w/Io Sky)
Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) defeated Mustafa Ali
WWE 24/7 Title Match
Dana Brooke (c) defeated Nikki ASH and Tamina Snuka: Nikki wins the title, then Tamina, and then Dana wins the title back.
Theory defeated Dolph Ziggler. After the match, Kevin Owens confronts Theory, gives him a stunner. Trish Stratus joins Owens in the ring and snaps a selfie over the fallen Theory.
The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy
WWE Raw Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair (c) defeated Io Sky (w/ Bayley) via DQ after interference from Dakota Kai and Bayley.
Street Fight
Riddle defeated Seth Rollins
