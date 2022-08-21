WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Ottawa, ON 8/20/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night Main Event live event at the Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Los Lotharios defeated Butch and Ridge Holland
Natalya defeated Shotzi Blackheart
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Gunther (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
No DQ Match
Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin
Sami Zayn defeated Madcap Moss
Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Liv Morgan and Aliyah
WWE Undisputed Championship Match
Roman Reigns defeated Sheamus and Drew McIntyre
So handsome…❤️🔥
📸Cr/ Owner #WWEOttawa pic.twitter.com/WIrKos8TIO
— Mashi💞R.R.💞 (@_mashi93_) August 21, 2022
Enjoy a clip of me absolutely losing my shit for @SamiZayn tonight.
Love ya Sami#WWEOttawa pic.twitter.com/wooiHzQBQV
— Kellen Turner (@punkoftheyear_k) August 21, 2022
Sorry my camera work is so shakey!! I was busy losing it lol but I hope it's okay! #WWEOttawa #AcknowledgeHim @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/TZDyUL9mBe
— Kellen Turner (@punkoftheyear_k) August 21, 2022
Was a great finish! Much better camerawork on my part too lol
Thanks for everyone interacting with my tweets btw, it's so nice to be involved in the community!! ❤❤#WWEOttawa@WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/3yCSCw6tpK
— Kellen Turner (@punkoftheyear_k) August 21, 2022