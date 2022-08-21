WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Ottawa, ON 8/20/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night Main Event live event at the Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Los Lotharios defeated Butch and Ridge Holland

Natalya defeated Shotzi Blackheart

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Gunther (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

No DQ Match
Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin

Sami Zayn defeated Madcap Moss

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Liv Morgan and Aliyah

WWE Undisputed Championship Match
Roman Reigns defeated Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

