WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Ottawa, ON 8/20/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night Main Event live event at the Canadian Tire Center in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Los Lotharios defeated Butch and Ridge Holland

Natalya defeated Shotzi Blackheart

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Gunther (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

No DQ Match

Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin

Sami Zayn defeated Madcap Moss

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Liv Morgan and Aliyah

WWE Undisputed Championship Match

Roman Reigns defeated Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

Enjoy a clip of me absolutely losing my shit for @SamiZayn tonight.

Sorry my camera work is so shakey!! I was busy losing it lol but I hope it's okay! #WWEOttawa #AcknowledgeHim @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/TZDyUL9mBe

Was a great finish! Much better camerawork on my part too lol

Thanks for everyone interacting with my tweets btw, it's so nice to be involved in the community!! ❤❤#WWEOttawa@WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/3yCSCw6tpK

— Kellen Turner (@punkoftheyear_k) August 21, 2022