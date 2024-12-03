WWE Saturday Night Main Event Set To Sell Out

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock on December 14th at 8 p.m. ET from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York. This is the first NBC special WWE has had since 2008.

The top three matches for the evening have been announced, including the expected main event, which will feature Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defending against Kevin Owen. This is a rematch from Bash in Berlin, where Rhodes was defeated.

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will also face Finn Balor, who assisted GUNTHER in defeating Damian Priest and retaining his championship at Survivor Series: WarGames. Finally, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defends against IYO SKY, who won a battle royal to earn a title opportunity.

WrestleTix, which tracks ticket sales for all professional wrestling events, reported that the show has distributed 12,396 tickets, with 1,645 still available. With more than a week to go, they’re certain to sell out, especially given the recent increase in ticket sales. The show sold 1,328 tickets in the past week.

WWE held an event in the venue last year, for a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show that sold 7,832 tickets.