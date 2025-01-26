WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 Preview And Predictions

The WWE will begin the year with its second edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25th, live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The event will air nationwide on NBC and stream on Peacock at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST.

Four matches are currently scheduled on the card, three of them title matches.

We will also see the contract signing for the Undisputed WWE Championship between Cody Rhodes (c) and Kevin Owens ahead of their scheduled match at the 2025 Royal Rumble on February 1st.

Let’s examine the matches on the card and predict who will leave the Frost Bank Center victorious.

Braun Strowman Vs. Jacob Fatu

Since joining The Bloodline, I have loved Jacob Fatu’s strong booking as Solo’s enforcer. The WWE will most likely and should continue Fatu’s dominance with a win here.

Braun Strowman is the perfect opponent for Fatu and someone who will do a great job getting Fatu over. This match should be an intense and physical encounter between these two.

It remains to be seen how long this match will last. However, I’m looking for Jacob Fatu to win.

Pick: Jacob Fatu

Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) Vs. Nia Jax

This match seemed to come together rather quickly and felt more like a throw-on match, to have enough matches to fill up the card.

I’m not complaining about it, though. There’s always something special about watching Rhea Ripley. She is truly one of the best female wrestlers in the world today!

This match is easy to predict, as Rhea cannot lose her title here after winning it back last month!

Pick: Rhea Ripley

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) Vs. Sheamus



It would be nice to see Sheamus finally win the one championship that alluded to him his whole career. Unfortunately, this is not going to be the night that it happens. Sheamus can continue to pursue the Intercontinental Championship, whether now or later, and should eventually win it before retiring. Bron Breakker needs this match more. He needs a lengthy title run after his first win ended abruptly against Jey Uso. For that reason, I am picking Breakker to retain.

Pick: Bron Breakker



WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) Vs. Jey Uso

Jey Uso is still significantly over and would be a great Babyface choice to remove the title from Gunther. I wouldn’t rule that out to happen somewhere in the not-so-distant future, but not tonight.

The WWE treated Saturday Night’s Main Event last month as a glorified house show. I expect we will see the same this time, with some great matches but there will be no title changes

I am going with Gunther defeating Jey Uso here to retain his championship.

Pick: Gunther

Contract Signing For WWE Undisputed Championship Ladder Match At WWE Royal Rumble: Cody Rhodes (c) Vs. Kevin Owens

I assume this will go on last as a way to close out the show and keep people invested in seeing the WWE Royal Rumble PLE next week.



WWE HOF Shawn Michaels was tasked with maintaining order during this signing in front of his home crowd.

I’m looking for the table to be involved in some way and for something to happen that causes Shawn Michaels to get involved at some point.