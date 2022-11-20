WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Allentown, PA 11/19/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com.

* WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (w/Damage CTRL)

Ends in a DQ when Damage CTRL interferes. The match becomes a tag team.

* Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley, Dakota Kai, Io Sky

* Ricochet defeated LA Knight

* WWE IC Title Match: GUNTHER (c) (w/Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) defeated Sheamus (w/Ridge Holland)

* Braun Strowman, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods defeated The Usos & Solo Sikoa

* Intermission

* Allentown Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett)

* Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville with the Oblivion.

* WWE U.S Title Match: Seth Rollins (c) defeated Mustafa Ali, Matt Riddle & Austin Theory with a Curb Stomp on Theory.