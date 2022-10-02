WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Bismarck, ND 10/1/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, ND.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos def. Chad Gable & Otis

Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory

White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played over the speakers as the lights fade to red.

Dolph Ziggler def. The Miz

WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair def. Tamina and Bayley

Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, and Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, and The Miz