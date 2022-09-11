WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Colorado Springs, CO 9/10/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO.
The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)
WWE 24/7 Championship
Dana Brooke (c) defeated Nikki ASH and Tamina. Multiple title changes occurred with Nikki, Tamina, and the referee winning the 24/7 Title.
Rey Mysterio defeated Austin Theory
Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Bianca Belair defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY)
Omos issues an open challenge
Matt Riddle defeated Omos (w/ MVP) by DQ
The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor) (w/ Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley) defeated AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler
WWE United States Championship Street Fight
Bobby Lashley (c) defeated The Miz (w/ Tommaso Ciampa)
Dexter Lumis kidnapped Miz
Below is footage and photos from the event:
