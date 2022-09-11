WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Colorado Springs, CO 9/10/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO.

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

WWE 24/7 Championship

Dana Brooke (c) defeated Nikki ASH and Tamina. Multiple title changes occurred with Nikki, Tamina, and the referee winning the 24/7 Title.

Rey Mysterio defeated Austin Theory

Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Bianca Belair defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY)

Omos issues an open challenge

Matt Riddle defeated Omos (w/ MVP) by DQ

The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor) (w/ Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley) defeated AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler

WWE United States Championship Street Fight

Bobby Lashley (c) defeated The Miz (w/ Tommaso Ciampa)

Dexter Lumis kidnapped Miz

