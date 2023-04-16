WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Erie, PA 1/21/23

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE live event at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico:

* Cody Rhodes began the show by announcing that he had not been cleared medically to compete. The crowd wasn’t happy, but luckily, it was just an angle and not a real injury, because Imperium then attacked him. The save was made by Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens. Rhodes stated that he didn’t care if he was cleared or not; all he wanted was a match

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Miz. Nakamura got the pin with the Kinshasa

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated The Viking Raiders. Ricochet hit a 450 Splash on Erik to get the pin

* Dominik Mysterio defeated Santos Escobar. Biggest heat of the night went to Dominik, who used his feet on the ropes to pin Escobar

* Piper Niven defeated Shotzi and Chelsea Green in a Triple Threat to earn a title shot later on

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Bobby Lashley. Lashley won by DQ when Theory nailed a low blow to get out of the Hurt Lock

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Piper Niven and Asuka in a Triple Threat

* Cody Rhodes, Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens defeated Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in the main event. Biggest pop of the night went to Cody