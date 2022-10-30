WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Monterrey, Mexico 10/29/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico.

* Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Jaoquin Wilde) (Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega are not at ringside)

* 24/7 Title Match: Dana Brooke (c) retains over Nikki Cross and Tamina.

* Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

* AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Preiest & Rhea Ripley) (w/ Dominik Mysterio)

* Santos Escobar defeated Dolph Ziggler due to a distraction by the rest of Legado Del Fantasma

* WWE RAW Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) retains over Bayley (w/ WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky) due to interference by Dakota Kai, IYO Sky, and Nikki Cross

* WWE United States Title Match: Seth Rollins (c) retains over Matt Riddle and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Street Fight