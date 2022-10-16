WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Phoenix, AZ 10/15/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

* Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin

* Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Males Models (ma.çé & mån.sôör) (w/ Maxine Dupri)

* Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler (w/ Natalya)

* Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett, who is in an arm sling) in a No DQ Match. The referee ejects Scarlett during the match

* The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

* Liv Morgan defeated Sonya Deville

* Braun Strowman & The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeated WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso’s & Sami Zayn