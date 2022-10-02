WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Regina, SK 10/1/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Brandt Centre in Regina, SK.

Handicap Match: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Los Lotharios

Natalya def. B-Fab

White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played as the house lights turn red.

Madcap Moss def. Sami Zayn via DQ. The referee orders a tag team match to start immediately.

Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa def. Madcap Moss & Ricochet

Hit Row (w/ B Fab) def. Maximum Male Models

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Liv Morgan (c) def. Sonya Deville

Drew McIntyre & Sheamus def. Imperium (w/ GUNTHER)