WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Spokane, WA 9/10/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA.
WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match
The Uso’s (c) retain over The New Day
Drew Gulak issues an open challenge. Karrion Kross accepts, Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) defeated Drew Gulak
Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Happy Corbin
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah (c) retain over Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler and Xia Li & Shotzi in a Triple Threat
WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Liv Morgan (c) retains over Natalya
The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)
Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn in a Street Fight