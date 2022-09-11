WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Spokane, WA 9/10/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA.

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match

The Uso’s (c) retain over The New Day

Drew Gulak issues an open challenge. Karrion Kross accepts, Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) defeated Drew Gulak

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Happy Corbin

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah (c) retain over Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler and Xia Li & Shotzi in a Triple Threat

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Liv Morgan (c) retains over Natalya

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn in a Street Fight