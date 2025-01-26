WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event returns live at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock tonight from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s show is GUNTHER (c) vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Title, Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s World Title, Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus for the WWE Intercontinental Title, Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman, as well as the Royal Rumble Contract Signing for Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens that will be moderated by Shawn Michaels.

Featured below are complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results from Saturday, January 25, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on NBC and Peacock from 8-10pm EST.

WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT RESULTS – JANUARY 25, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets things started as always. We then see a long shot of the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. as the commentators welcome us to the show. Inside the arena we see the packed crowd before footage is shown of the arrivals of Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and others.

“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase & Million Dollar Title

“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Sr., in full Million Dollar Man gear, is shown getting out of a car with the Million Dollar Championship in-hand. We see a cool retro opening on an old television set after that.

Jesse “The Body” Ventura and Joe Tessitore are shown at the podium up near the entrance area. They welcome us to the show and play to the crowd a bit as they talk about tonight’s show. Ventura has some fun, which Tessitore enjoys.

WWE Women’s World Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

The entrance theme for Nia Jax hits and out she comes to the ring for our opening contest. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee are shown on-camera for the first time, and McAfee has a doozy of a sport coat on tonight. Bedazzled and whatnot.

After Jax settles inside the squared circle, we hear “This is my brutality!” and out comes the reigning, defending WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. She heads to the ring for her title defense to kick off the in-ring action on tonight’s show.

An old-school microphone drops down from the ceiling, ala Edge vs. Randy Orton in “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.” Lilian Garcia handles the pre-match ring introductions for the champion and challenger. Jax takes a page out of Ripley’s book and starts things off with a sneaky headbutt.

After some back-and-forth action, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see the two battling in the middle of the ring. Ripley tried to hit a head scissors but Jax counters it. She goes for a slam but Ripley then counters herself with a Code Red for a two count.

Ripley tries for the Rip Tide but Nia counters with a Samoan Drop. Jax climbs to the second rope and hits a leg drop but only gets two. Jax drags Rhea to a corner and goes for the Annihilator but Rhea jumps and powerbombs her to the mat. She goes for the Prison Lock but Nia fights out of it.

Rhea charges Nia in a corner but Jax just grabs Ripley and slams her down. Nia to the outside again as Rhea goes to the top and executes a beautiful cross body. Back in the ring, Ripley goes for another Rip Tide but Nia counters into a splash for a one count. She climbs to the second rope again and splashes down onto Rhea’s back with an Annihilator.

She tries for a second one, but Rhea gets to her feet and hits an Electric Chair. Both women struggle up but Nia misses a splash in the corner and it allows Ripley to deliver a kick and then hit the Rip Tide for the win.

Winner and STILL WWE Women’s World Champion: Rhea Ripley

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus

Footage of Madusa throwing the women’s title in the trash on WCW Nitro is shown, and then we see Madusa in the front row. Mark Henry is also shown in a brief cameo appearance in the crowd. Sheamus’ theme hits as Jesse Ventura takes his seat on commentary.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is shown at ringside and finally, Bron Breakker makes his way out. The bell sounds and it’s time for WWE Intercontinental Championship action. They lock up and tussle around a bit before Sheamus gets the upper hand.

A clothesline drops Breakker but he fights back with a body drop, then runs the ropes at 22 mph and nails a clothesline sending Sheamus to the outside. Outside, Bron tries to sneak up on Sheamus but is caught and sent flying into the time keeper’s area.

Back in the ring, Sheamus with a top rope clothesline but gets only a two count. Back outside, Sheamus tries to catapult off the steps and launch himself on Breakker, but Bron gets up and hits him with a gigantic spear. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Breakker controlling the offense. The two trades punches and jaw at each other before Sheamus catches Breakker with a big knee and gets a near three count. With Breakker on the outside, Sheamus hits 16 Beats of the Bodhran and then carries him to the corner and hits the Celtic Cross but again only gets two.

Sheamus tries for another but Bron shakes it off and hits a partial Gorilla Press slam for a near fall. Breakker charges at Sheamus in the corner but catches some legs to the chest. Breakker then rushes to his feet and hits the Frankensteiner off the second ropes but runs right into a Brogue Kick.

He goes for the cover but Bron gets his foot on the bottom rope. Amid some confusion, Sheamus starts playing up to the audience while selling a rib injury. He tries to measure for a Brogue kick but ends up hitting a knee instead. The two wrestlers run the ropes and Bron catches Sheamus with a spear for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Bron Breakker

Royal Rumble WWE Title Contract Signing Moderated By Shawn Michaels

Footage is shown of the legendary career of WWE Hall of Fame icon and WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels. Afterwards, “The Heartbreak Kid” himself emerges and heads to the ring for the scheduled contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for their Undisputed WWE Championship ladder match at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

On that note, we shift gears and head to a quick pre-segment commercial break. “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Dory Funk Jr. and “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan are more legends shown in brief cameo appearances when the show returns.

In the ring, Michaels says he’s out here for one reason — to get two signatures on this contract. He introduces Kevin Owens, who comes out with the winged eagle title. He then introduces Cody Rhodes, who comes out with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The two men stare each other down in the ring as Shawn looks on before asking them to take a seat. Neither listens to him so Shawn goes into a spiel, saying he has an assignment to complete tonight and it has to happen one way or another. He asks then again to please sign the contract.

Cody takes a pen and signs immediately. Owens is much slower, starts to sign and then drops the pen and grabs a mic. Owens said that last night Cody said something that pissed him off, that “ten times out of ten Kevin Owens takes the easy way out” but that’s a lie. He could have taken the easy way out at Bash in Berlin because of Cody’s knee but he cared about their friendship. Owens says Cody takes the easy way out.

Rhodes cuts off Kevin and says “enough” and no one is here to listen to him talk. He says he’s done worrying about Kevin Owens and instead he’s focused on who he will defend the championship against at WrestleMania. He demands Owens sign the contract. KO takes the pen and again drops it and takes the mic instead. He says that at Royal Rumble, he will shut everyone up and prove that he is the rightful WWE champion. Once he wins the title, everything that Rhodes got when he came back – his face on posters, the fanfare, the attention – it’s coming to him.

From there, Shawn takes the mic and says “Kevin, you sound jealous” and points to the contract. Owens takes exception to that and asks Michaels to repeat himself. Owens then starts insulting Shawn saying it’s not a surprise that he is siding with Cody because when things got tough, Shawn quit too. He claims Michaels is the one who is jealous as he’s bringing more pride to the Winged Eagle title than HBK ever did. He says the only one losing their smile at Rumble is Cody and with that, he signs the contract and slams it on Shawn’s chest.

Michaels says there’s only one thing left to do – to take the championships – and he calls on a referee to take the belts and suspend them over the ring. The ref obtains both titles and straps them onto a hanger as it’s raised above them. Michaels says one man will walk out as the Undisputed WWE Champion; he wishes them good luck and extends his hands for a shake.

Owens refuses and as Michaels is shaking Cody’s hand, Kevin nails him with a cheap shot. As Michaels tries to control the situation, Owens kicks him in the gut and tries to hit the package piledriver but Cody runs in for the save. Shawn then takes off his jacket, measures up Kevin and delivers the Sweet Chin Music, laying out Owens. The segment ends with Cody and Shawn in the ring looking down at Owens on the outside.

Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

Backstage, we see Jey Uso is shown warming up in preparation for his upcoming match against Gunther. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee then say the next match will be Monster against Samoan Werewolf. We see clips highlighting their feud as well as a tale of the tape. As Strowman makes his way down to the ring, we head to commercial.

Backstage, we see Jacob Fatu with Tama Tonga. Tama says something that I couldn’t even understand. Jacob says Strowman has never been in the ring with a man like him. He says he’s about to beat Strowman’s ass post-to-post on NBC coast-to-coast.

Michael Cole talks about what a dangerous man Fatu is having spent three stints in jail before he was even 18 years old. They lock up and Strowman shows his power early on, throwing Jacob around a bit. Fatu then walks into a back elbow and is clotheslined outside the ring.

As Strowman looks over, he’s clotheslined on the top rope before Fatu sends him over the top and meets him with a Suicide Dive. Commercial break. Back live, Fatu with a head-butt to the back of Strowman’s head but Strowman catches Fatu with a side slam. The two get back to their feet and Strowman with a big kick that drops Fatu. In the corner, Strowman with punches before he slings Jacob across the ring and to the outside. Strowman then heads outside, runs around the ring and shoulder blocks Fatu into the ringside barricade.

He makes another round and shoves Fatu over the commentating table. A third lap except this time, Fatu catches him with a Samoan Drop onto the table. Jacob then clears the top of the table and slams Braun into the steel steps. He sends Braun back into the ring corner and delivers six vicious hip charges before the official steps in front of him as it looks like Braun is out. Jacob shoves the ref out and then crushes Braun with another two charges as the bell rings, signaling a disqualification.

Fatu brings in a chair as security is directed into the ring by Smackdown GM Nick Aldis. Fatu nails one of the guards with a chair as officials and producers plead with Jacob to stop. Braun’s face is shown busted badly with blood pouring out. Jacob then shoves everyone out of the way and jumps up to the top rope and delivers a Moonsault on a fallen Braun. Tama Tonga finally tries to reason with Jacob but he ignores him too and destroys Strowman with yet another Moonsault. EMTs rush out to attend to Braun as Jacob and Tama head back but suddenly Fatu rushes back in and hits a third another Moonsault. Finally, Jacob and Tama leave.

Winner via DQ: Braun Strowman

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

GUNTHER (c) vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso

It’s main event time!

But first, backstage we see Gunther getting ready for his match. Commercial break.Back from commercial, more WWE legends are introduced. We see Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard and Michael Cole talks about the late “Mean” Gene Okerlund. Joe Tessitore and Jesse Ventura discuss the action that has transpired.

Uso makes his way to the ring first and we get another commercial. When we come back live, the World champ Gunther is headed down the aisle for his fifth title defense. Lilian Garcia officially introduces the two competitors. Gunther immediately takes out a distracted Uso with a kick but Jey fights back with multiple punches.

Gunther stops him in his tracks with a massive chop but misses on a second attempt. Uso with punches while on the second rope but Gunther counters and chops him again, sending Jey crashing to the outside. Commercial. We are back with Gunther and Uso trading shots in the middle of the ring. Gunther levels Jey with a clothesline and gets a two count.

Michael Cole comments that every time Jey tries to mount a challenge, Gunther stops him in his tracks. Gunther slams Uso to the mat and goes back to another chop followed by a kick. Jey fights back with punches of his own and Gunther counters with some uppercuts. Gunther counters an Irish Whip and sends Jey flying into the turnbuckle. Gunther puts on a front face chin lock variation.

The two go toe-to-toe before Jey surprises Gunther with a Samoan Drop but doesn’t have enough to do much more. As both wrestlers struggle up, Uso runs at Gunther but runs right into a double missile drop kick. Gunther follows it up right away with a Powerbomb but gets only two. With Uso laying across the ring apron, head laying over the edge, Gunther drives his foot into Jey’s throat and kicks him in the head as we go to the final commercial of the night.

Uso and Gunther are trading forearms in the ring when the show returns. Gunther catches Jey with a kick and then nails a German Suplex but runs right into a Super Kick for a two count. Gunther then misses a drop kick so Jey executes a hip charge in the corner. As Jey heads to the top rope, Gunther makes it back to his feet and hits a couple of chops.

From the top, he tries to deliver a Superplex but Jey counters into a sit-down Powerbomb for another close two count. Both guys laid out. They struggle up at the same time, Gunther with a kick to the gut but misses a Powerbomb. Jey off the ropes with a Spear for yet another two count.

Superkick by Jey followed by another Spear. Uso to the top and hits an Uso splash but Gunther somehow manages to kick out again. Uso goes for another Spear but Gunther catches him with back-to-back Powerbombs and gets the pin to successfully retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Winner and STILL WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Gunther