WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Streaming Live On YouTube At 1am In U.K.

WWE has made an announcement regarding the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event special on NBC.

Ahead of the return episode of the old-school WWE on NBC Saturday night prime time series, with the first show back scheduled for December 14 in Long Island, New York, the company has confirmed plans for the show in Spain and the United Kingdom.

Earlier this week, WWE confirmed that the show will air live for free in Spain via YouTube, and on Thursday morning, they confirmed the same for fans in the United Kingdom.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14 will air live and free via YouTube at 1am in the U.K.

Advertised for the 12/14 special event is Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship, GUNTHER vs. Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s World Championship, as well as the finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion.