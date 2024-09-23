WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Ticket Sales Are Off To A Strong Start

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock on December 14 at 8 p.m. ET from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York.

The first “Saturday Night’s Main Event” took place here in 1985. Between 1985 and 1991, the specials replaced Saturday Night Live on NBC.

WWE aired the special on FOX in 1992 before it was cancelled. WWE revived it in prime time in March 2006, when it returned to NBCU for Raw on the USA Network. It lasted until August 2008.

Tickets went on sale to the general public on Friday. WrestleTix reported that the show had sold 7,254 tickets, with 824 remaining. With WWE using its standard stage set, it is possible that they will open up more seating with a different stage configuration.

They last performed at the venue in September 2023, drawing 7,832 people for a Saturday Night’s Main Event-themed house show.