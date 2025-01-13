WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event To Go Head-To-Head With AEW All In: Texas

The next showdown in the ongoing competition between WWE and AEW is set to be a major event as AEW’s All In: Texas goes head-to-head with WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12, 2025.

Peacock’s WWE programming schedule confirms the next two Saturday Night’s Main Event specials: May 24 and July 12, with the latter clashing directly with AEW’s flagship summer event. All In: Texas, AEW’s first pay-per-view held in an American baseball stadium, will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

This scheduling conflict underscores the intensifying rivalry between the two promotions. Interestingly, WWE and AEW will also indirectly overlap earlier in the year on February 15, 2025, when WWE Vengeance Day occurs on the same date as AEW Grand Slam: Australia. However, in this instance, AEW’s event will air in the morning, while WWE’s show will take the primetime evening slot.

Before these high-profile battles, WWE is set to present the next Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25, 2025, from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. This event will air live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET, continuing the build toward the summer clash with AEW.