WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Viewership And Rating Report For 1/25/2024

The January 25th, 2025 edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, featuring the main event of Gunther vs. Jey Uso, drew 1.49 million viewers on NBC with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This marks a decline from the December 14th, 2024 edition, which garnered 1.59 million viewers and a 0.42 rating in the same demo. It’s important to note that these figures do not include viewership from Peacock.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com analyzed the competition SNME faced that evening, detailing a busy night of sports programming:

AEW Collision, airing head-to-head on TNT, averaged 250,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Lakers vs. Warriors on ABC in primetime was the clear leader, averaging 3.046 million viewers and a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demo. College basketball on ESPN also performed well. The Tennessee vs. Auburn game, starting just after 9:00 PM, averaged 1.745 million viewers and a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demo, while the earlier game between Houston and Kansas (starting just before 7:00 PM) averaged 1.692 million viewers and a 0.36 rating.

Despite the slight dip in SNME’s ratings compared to last month, the show continued to deliver a strong performance on a night packed with competitive sports programming.