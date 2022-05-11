WWE Says Charlotte Flair Is Out Of Action Indefinitely

WWE has announced that Charlotte Flair will be out of action indefinitely.

As noted, Flair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, and it was then revealed that she was taking some time away from WWE. WWE announced after the show that Flair suffered a radius fracture of the wrist, and would be out of action due to the injury.

The injury is just a storyline reason for Flair’s absence as she is taking time away to get married to AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

WWE announced today that Flair will be out of action indefinitely due to the injuries suffered at Backlash.

Flair revealed in late March that she and Andrade were getting married this summer in Mexico. She answered “who knows?” when asked if she would be taking time away from WWE during a late March interview with Ariel Helwani.

There’s no word yet on exactly how long Flair will be away, but she is getting married and then going on her honeymoon.

Stay tuned for more on Flair’s status.