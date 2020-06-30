WWE Says Charlotte Flair Has A “Collarbone Fracture” In Storyline Update

WWE provided a storyline injury update on Charlotte Flair during Monday night’s WWE RAW on the USA Network. As noted, WWE announced last week that Flair had suffered a “potential collarbone fracture” during the backstage attack from Nia Jax, which came after Flair’s non-title win over RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. The storyline injury update from Tom Phillips on tonight’s RAW noted that Flair does have a left collarbone fracture. The storyline is that Jax caused the fracture during the backstage attack.

Flair is reportedly undergoing surgery for an undisclosed injury soon, if she hasn’t had the operation already. There were reports of Flair being on the shelf for several months but she recently dismissed that talk and said she only will be gone for “a few weeks.” There’s no word yet on when exactly Flair will be back, but she’s expected to feud with Jax and Asuka when she does return.