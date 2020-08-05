WWE Says Dexter Lumis’ NXT TakeOver XXX Status Uncertain Due to Ankle Injury

Dexter Lumis’ status for the NXT North American Title match at NXT Takeover XXX is in question due to his ankle injury. WWE gave an update on Lumis, who was listed in last week’s injury report as “set to have more testing later.”

The new report notes that the injury is worth than previously thought and that the latest on the matter will be revealed on The Bump:

WWE Digital has learned that the severity of the ankle injury suffered by Dexter Lumis is worse than previously reported.

In last week’s NXT Injury Report, it was revealed that Lumis had suffered an osteochondral lesion to the talus after a grueling battle with Finn Bálor and Timothy Thatcher for a North American Championship Match opportunity.

Lumis won the bout, but the growing severity of his ankle injury has raised some questions around Lumis’ status for the North American Championship Ladder Match at TakeOver XXX.

