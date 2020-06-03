WWE Says Elias Has Been Released From The Hospital

WWE issued a storyline injury update on Elias this morning during The Bump and noted that he has been released from a hospital following the hit & run incident with Jeff Hardy during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.

As noted over the weekend, WWE issued a storyline update then and noted that Elias suffered broken ribs and a torn pectoral muscle, and was still in the hospital. It sounds like he will be back to appearing on SmackDown this week.

On a related note, WWE issued a poll asking fans who they think is the real culprit behind Friday’s attack after Hardy was cleared. As of this writing, 44% voted for King Baron Corbin while 34% went with Sheamus, 9% for AJ Styles and 14% for other.