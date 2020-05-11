WWE Says Rey Mysterio & Aleister Black Are Cleared To Compete

WWE has announced a storyline update on Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black, noting that they have both been medically cleared to compete following last night’s bump at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

As seen above, the latest WWE Now video features McKenzie Mitchell looking ahead to tonight’s RAW. She announced that Mysterio and Black are both alright after it appeared they were thrown from the roof of WWE HQ by King Baron Corbin during last night’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match main event. Mitchell noted that Black and Mysterio only fell 6 feet below to another part of the roof. She added that both Superstars were immediately tended to after suffering minor injuries. They are both cleared to compete on tonight’s RAW.