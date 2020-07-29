WWE Says Rey Mysterio’s Vision Is Improving

– WWE issued a storyline medical update on Rey Mysterio today, announcing that his vision is improving following the “Eye For An Eye” match loss to Seth Rollins at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view back on July 19. They also said there is no timetable for Rey’s return to the ring. The storyline update reads like this:

“UPDATE, 7/28/20: WWE Digital has learned that Rey Mysterio’s vision is improving slowly each day, and that his optic nerve is intact, completely secured and back in its socket. A timeline for Mysterio’s return to the ring is unknown at this time.”

WWE noted after the pay-per-view that Rey had been hospitalized to be treated for a potential globe luxation injury to the eye. As noted earlier today, Rey is still working without a WWE contract as of Monday. There’s no word yet on if the two sides are close to finalizing a new deal.