WWE Schedule For FS1 On Tuesday Night

FOX announced this Tuesday’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 will feature an all women’s panel with Beth Phoenix, Paige, Ember Moon, Renee Young.

The episode will follow WWE programming spotlighting Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey that evening:

8 PM – WWE 24: Ronda Rousey.

9PM – Becky Lynch’s Five Most Memorable Matches.

10 PM – WWE 24: Becky Lynch – The Man.

11 PM – WWE Backstage.