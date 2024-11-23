WWE Scores Big Numbers For CM Punk And Paul Heyman’s Returns

WWE has made the most of their connection with Paul Heyman and CM Punk.

On Friday’s SmackDown, Heyman returned to reveal the fifth member of The OG Bloodline, which had previously included Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), and Sami Zayn, who will face The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) and Bronson Reed in WarGames at Survivor Series next Saturday.

Heyman interrupted the final part with his “Ladies and Gentlemen line.” He introduced himself and said he was sorry for his math, since he had been hit over a table at Madison Square Garden because war games can’t happen in a 4-on-5 match.

Heyman stated that it won’t be four vs. five because he has discovered a fifth member, CM Punk. Punk stepped down to the ring to help the OG Bloodline defeat the Bloodline. The babyfaces stood up in the ring to end the program.

The video has received over 2 million views on YouTube in just under 24 hours. It has also received over 3 million views on TikTok, while the USA Network’s YouTube version of the same part had nearly 1 million views.