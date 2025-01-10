WWE Scraps Plans For The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania 41

The Rock made a notable appearance on this week’s WWE Raw on Netflix premiere, presenting himself as a babyface rather than his darker Final Boss persona, which he has embraced over the past year. During the show, he praised the company and shared a heartfelt moment with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, culminating in a hug that further solidified his supportive stance.

Originally, WWE had plans for Rock vs. Cody Rhodes to headline WrestleMania 41, following the events of WrestleMania 40. However, The Rock’s recent appearance on Raw has led many to speculate that the match is no longer in the cards. Reports indicate that The Rock currently does not plan to wrestle at WrestleMania this year, though the decision ultimately rests with him. Should he decide he is ready and able to compete, a match could still materialize between now and the event.

Meanwhile, WWE is reportedly moving forward with plans for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer confirmed that WWE sources have stated, “Rock vs. Rhodes, the originally planned main event for this year’s Mania, is not happening.” However, the possibility of a future Rock vs. Roman Reigns showdown remains alive, leaving the door open for another blockbuster matchup down the line.