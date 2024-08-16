WWE Scraps Plans To Change Judgment Day’s Name Following Fan Backlash

Fans will not have to be concerned about the proposed name for the new Judgment Day group, as plans have been revised.

The group has come a long way since the initial notion. Edge was the original leader, and Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley joined him. The now-AEW star wanted out of the group, but Finn Balor replaced him, and they eventually added Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

Carlito has recently become involved with the group. However, since SummerSlam, some members have left the stable. Balor cost Priest his World Title against Gunther, while Dominik abandoned Ripley in favor of Liv Morgan, who defeated her to retain her Women’s World Title.

WrestleVotes revealed earlier this week that WWE was considering to rebrand Judgment Day, with one possible name being “Street Trash.” Fans responded strongly, criticizing the new name.

According to WrestleVotes, the group will continue to be known as Judgment Day, and Finn Balor came up with the name “Street Trash”.

WrestleVotes stated, “A good follow up on this: looks like they heard the outcry! Source claims the name Judgment Day will remain, however the slogan “Street Trash” will be incorporated within the groups gimmick. The “Street Trash” idea came directly from Finn Balor, with merchandising concepts already completed and approved.”