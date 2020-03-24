WWE SEC Filing On Vince McMahon Giving More Liquidity During Difficult Times

WWE filed a Form 8-K with the SEC (Securities & Exchange Commission) earlier today that details how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has entered into a variable prepaid forward contract to pledge approximately 3.5 million shares of his Class B common stock. The filing notes that Vince entered into the contract to provide WWE more liquidity while the company is dealing with fallout from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This was designed to provide current liquidity to WWE while maintaining Vince’s voting and dividend rights in the stock, as well as price appreciation during the contract, and after if he settles in cash, according to Seeking Alpha. The contract is set to settle on specified dates in March 2024, at which times the number of Class A shares to be delivered by Vince will be determined based on price at the time. Shares covered by the contract represent around 4.5% of total outstanding shares of Class A and Class B common stock. The deal does not apply to another 25.2 million shares of Class B stock beneficially owned by Vince, which is about 70.5% of company voting power.

The filing also notes that Vince has confirmed that he intends to continue in his role as the WWE Chairman and CEO for the foreseeable future.

WWE stock was up 3.50% today, closing at $39.04 per share after opening at $39.60. Today’s high was $41.79 and the low was $37.34. The stock is currently down 2.54% in after-hours trading, at $38.05 per share.

You can see the full filing on the WWE Corporate website at this link. Below is the detailed “Other Events” section from the filing: