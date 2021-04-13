WWE SEC Filing Shows Salaries For Executives

WWE released their latest Proxy Statement for shareholders today, announcing that the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Thursday, May 27 at 11am ET. This year the meeting again will be a virtual meeting due to the pandemic.

The SEC filing also includes salaries for top executives in the company, including the McMahon Family. The following base salaries were included in the filing, with their 2019 and 2020 comparisons. We have also included the 2018 filings.

* WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon – $1.4 million in 2021 (equal with 2020, 2019, 2018)

* WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan – $1.2 million in 2021 (1.2 million in 2020, Khan joined the company in August 2020)

* WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque – $730,000 in 2021 ($730,000 in 2020, $710,000 in 2019, $684,125 in 2018, $650,000 in 2017)

* WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon – $730,000 in 2021 ($730,000 in 2020, $710,000 in 2019, $684,125 in 2018)

* WWE Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen – $730,000 in 2021 ($730,000 in 2020, Salen joined the company in July 2020, becoming CFO in August 2020)

These base salaries do not include stock options and bonuses, or any talent pay for Triple H and Stephanie.