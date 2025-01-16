WWE Secures Trademarks For Several Ring Names

WWE has filed several new trademarks related to ring names and entertainment properties.

On January 14, 2025, the company submitted trademark applications for Sam Stoker, Malik Blade, and Brooks Jensen under the entertainment services category with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). WWE also filed for the trademark “Lashing Out W/ Lash Legend” under the same classification. The trademarks are described as follows:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Brooks Jensen has been with WWE since August 2021 and is a former NXT UK Tag Team Champion. Malik Blade joined the company the same year.

In addition, WWE filed trademarks for Cenation and The Game under a description focusing on merchandise and collectibles. This includes:

“Cardboard and paper hangtags; packaging, namely blister cards; paper for wrapping and packaging; collector albums for sticker collectables; stickers; sticker albums; collectable photos; photo albums; photographs; framed pictures; labels, namely printed paper labels; folders; paper place mats, paper table mats, paper napkins; paper tablecloths; paper table linens; paper lunch bags; postcards; greeting cards; pictures; calendars; posters; decals; temporary tattoo transfers; trading cards; brochures, magazines and newspapers concerning sports entertainment; coloring books; children’s activity books; souvenir programs concerning sports entertainment; books concerning sports entertainment; books featuring pictorial biographies; comic books; picture books; book covers; paper book markers; notebooks; memo pads; note pads; date books; address books; agenda books; markers; pens; pencils; calendars; pencil sharpeners; pencil cases; rubber stamps; stamp pads; chalks; paper banners; printed paper signs for doors; drawing rulers; erasers, rubber erasers, chalk erasers, blackboard erasers; bumper stickers; window decals; lithographs; paper party bags; paper party favors; stencils for tracing designs onto paper; paper gift wrap; paper cake decorations; paper; stationery; indoor ornaments of paper.”

These filings demonstrate WWE’s continued efforts to expand its intellectual property portfolio, covering both in-ring talent and a wide range of branded merchandise.