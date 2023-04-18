WWE Security Confiscates Fan Sign Supporting Dana Brooke Again

At a Monday’s RAW, WWE security once again confiscated a sign from a fan supporting Dana Brooke.

Brooke has primarily been on Main Event in recent times, however she occasionally makes appearances on RAW. She lost to IYO SKY in a singles bout at her most recent RAW appearance in November. She was featured in the 30-woman Royal Rumble bout in January, which was her most recent involvement at a PLE.

As PWMania.com previously reported, “Give Dana Brooke A Chance” was written on a sign that WWE confiscated in Los Angeles during the post-WrestleMania episode of RAW.

Another instance of it occurred at this week’s RAW in Little Rock, Arkansas, with a sign that said, “I PAID TO SEE DANA BROOKE.” When Brooke saw the fan’s tweet, she expressed her regret.

She wrote on Twitter, “I’m so sorry this happened! I love the support and getting the message across!!!”

You can check out the sign and Brooke’s reply below: