WWE Seeking Executive For WWE Network Documentaries

WWE has posted a new job listing seeking a new Vice President for WWE Network documentaries. The job posting can be found here. The responsibilities and qualifications are:
Responsibilities:
* Oversee the growing brand of WWE Network Documentaries and team members
* Oversee production on popular WWE Network Documentaries such as WWE24, WWE Chronicle and WWE Untold
* Develop new properties and storytelling franchises, both short and long form
* Maximize the real-life personas, situations, experiences and backgrounds of those who portray WWE characters
* Coordinate with WWE creative and executive team members on creating complimentary elements to WWE storylines
* Ideate and innovate promotional elements and productions surrounding main video element
Qualifications:
* 10+ years of related work experience in TV/Film/Digital/Social
* Proven track record of creative and innovative thinking, action and results
* Experience overseeing and managing all facets of production and budget
* Experience in field production, managing a video/film shoot and producing/directing on-air talent
* Strong storytelling skill set
* Strong knowledge of current film and documentary stylings and techniques
* Strong knowledge of digital and social platforms and advancements with experience of growing and building brands
* Capable of handling and organizing multiple projects simultaneously
* Able to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-based, ever-changing environment while remaining organized and detail-oriented
* Strong interpersonal and communication skills
* Knowledge about current and past WWE TV shows, products, talent and storylines a plus but not mandatory
* BA in Film, Journalism, Digital Media, Operations or related field of study