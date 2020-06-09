WWE Seeking Executive For WWE Network Documentaries

WWE has posted a new job listing seeking a new Vice President for WWE Network documentaries. The job posting can be found here. The responsibilities and qualifications are:

Responsibilities:

* Oversee the growing brand of WWE Network Documentaries and team members

* Oversee production on popular WWE Network Documentaries such as WWE24, WWE Chronicle and WWE Untold

* Develop new properties and storytelling franchises, both short and long form

* Maximize the real-life personas, situations, experiences and backgrounds of those who portray WWE characters

* Coordinate with WWE creative and executive team members on creating complimentary elements to WWE storylines

* Ideate and innovate promotional elements and productions surrounding main video element

Qualifications:

* 10+ years of related work experience in TV/Film/Digital/Social

* Proven track record of creative and innovative thinking, action and results

* Experience overseeing and managing all facets of production and budget

* Experience in field production, managing a video/film shoot and producing/directing on-air talent

* Strong storytelling skill set

* Strong knowledge of current film and documentary stylings and techniques

* Strong knowledge of digital and social platforms and advancements with experience of growing and building brands

* Capable of handling and organizing multiple projects simultaneously

* Able to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-based, ever-changing environment while remaining organized and detail-oriented

* Strong interpersonal and communication skills

* Knowledge about current and past WWE TV shows, products, talent and storylines a plus but not mandatory

* BA in Film, Journalism, Digital Media, Operations or related field of study