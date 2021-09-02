WWE Sends Reminder To Wrestlers For Mental Counseling

WWE is offering mental health counseling to all talents.

Hours after former WCW/TNA star Daffney (Shannon Spruill) passed away at the age of 46 following an Instagram Live video where she was suicidal, WWE issued a text message reminder to the roster today to offer mental health counseling to those who want it, according to PWInsider. The message sent to the roster reads like this:

“As a reminder to our Talent, if you are dealing with a difficult personal matter and would like to speak with someone to get the support you need, please don’t hesitate to contact [Counseling Company Name Withheld] at [Number Deleted] or WWE Medical.”