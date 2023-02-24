WWE Senior V.P. Reportedly Terminated Following Human Resources Violation

An interesting WWE departure took place last week.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE Senior Vice President and Head of Talent Operations & Strategy, James Kimball, is reportedly gone from the company following a Human Resources violation.

Kimball was reportedly released from the company immediately after the alleged HR violation last week.

A former UFC executive, Kimball arrived in WWE in 2020 as the Vice President of Business Operations. He was promoted to Senior Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development in June of 2021, and later, to Senior Vice President and Head of Talent Operations & Strategy in August of 2022.