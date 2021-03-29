WWE Set Designer Talks About WrestleMania 37

Veteran WWE set designer Jason Robinson recently did an interview with Metro.co.uk and talked about plans for Wrestlemania 37:

“A lot of sports fans around the world have just seen the stadium so they know what it looks like. Now it’s our turn. We’re going in there to do something different. I don’t think it matters whether fans are seeing it again after the Super Bowl or for the first time with WWE, they are going to love what they see.”

Robinson also commented on his favorite set designs:

#4 WrestleMania 34, New Orleans: “Man, that big Mardi Gras mask on stage, that was the “aha! moment when it came together as the flavour of New Orleans.”

#3 WrestleMania 24, Orlando: “The South Beach hotel set. There was literally nothing in that stadium space, it was completely open at the end, so we build a 10-story art deco set.”

#2 WrestleMania 33, Orlando: “There was that moment when I said, ‘We’re going to make a theme park’, and everybody went, ‘You’re going to do that?’ And we did.”

#1 WrestleMania 29, New York: “The Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, and the Empire State Building. When we first walked into MetLife Stadium I said, ‘I’ve got a great idea. Let’s put the Brooklyn Bridge right here’. I think everybody went, ‘you’re nuts.’ And then we did the design, everybody saw it and went, ‘That’s it. You’ve got it.’”