WWE Set To Bring WrestleMania 42 To New Orleans In 2026

WWE is reportedly planning a return to New Orleans for WrestleMania 42 in 2026, marking the city’s third time hosting WWE’s biggest annual event.

According to WrestleVotes, the company intends to announce the WrestleMania 42 location before WrestleMania 41 this April. While an exact date for the announcement remains unclear, reports suggest that the event will take place at the Superdome—the same venue that hosted WrestleMania 30 and WrestleMania 34.

The tweet from WrestleVotes read:

“Sources indicate WWE is planning on announcing WrestleMania 42’s location prior to this year’s event, with the highly speculated New Orleans, LA, as the host city. The Superdome (Silverdome, brother)—home of WM 30 & 34—is set to host its third Mania in 2026.”

New Orleans has previously hosted two historic WrestleMania events:

– WrestleMania 30 (2014) – Notable moments included Brock Lesnar breaking The Undertaker’s legendary streak and Daniel Bryan winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Triple H and later winning a triple threat match against Randy Orton and Batista in the main event.

– WrestleMania 34 (2018) – Featured Ronda Rousey’s in-ring WWE debut, teaming with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H & Stephanie McMahon, Daniel Bryan’s emotional in-ring return alongside Shane McMahon against Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship in the main event.

If WrestleMania 42 is officially confirmed for New Orleans, it will mark another major milestone for the city as a premier host for WWE’s grandest spectacle.

