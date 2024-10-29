WWE Set To Have A WrestleMania 41-Focused Presence At ComplexCon Next Month

According to WrestleVotes, WWE will attend the 2024 ComplexCon convention next month in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the company will largely focus on next year’s WrestleMania 41.
The convention will reportedly feature live performances from Cardi B, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott and a few others. ComplexCon is a festival or exhibition that brings together music, style, sneakers, pop culture, and more.
